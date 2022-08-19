CBI conducts raids at Manish Sisodia's residence, 20 other places in Delhi excise case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches across 21 places in and around NCR including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence in connection with the Delhi excise case. The central agency is probing allegations of quid pro quo against Sisodia, some bureaucrats and private players in the liquor business.

These allegations include granting a Rs 143.46 crore waiver to liquor lobby that sought license fee tender and another Rs 30 crore waiver to liquor licensees instead of forfeiting the licenses. Other allegations that the CBI is probing include tweaking of the excise policy, reducing the prices of imported beer and giving more time to previous license holders.

Sisodia took to Twitter and said that the CBI has arrived at his residence, while adding they are honest and building a future for children.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal backed Sisodia on the raids and tweeted, “The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia’s picture was printed on the front page of America’s largest newspaper NYT is the same when the Centre sent CBI at his residence. We welcome the CBI. Will fully cooperate with them. The raids have been conducted in the past as well. Nothing came out of those raids/investigations. This raid will yield nothing either.”

From September 1, the AAP-led Delhi government will revert to the old excise regime for six months. The Arvind Kejriwal-led government decided to bring back the old excise policy amid massive controversy over the new liquor law.

The excise policy under which private liquor vends are being run will become a thing of the past on Augsut 31. At present, the national capital is divided into 32 zones and each zone has 27 liquor vends. Of the 864 vends, 460 shops are operational due to deep discounts, price factors and other reasons.