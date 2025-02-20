Central govt extends Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran’s term till 2027

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran's term has been extended by the Centre for two more years until March 2027. A graduate of IIM Ahmedabad, Nageswaran assumed the role of CEA in January 2022.

Nageswaran served as a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. However, he was not selected to be a part of the reconstituted council in October 2021. Additionally, Nageswaran has held positions as the dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and as a visiting professor of Economics at Krea University.

Every year, he authors the annual Economic Survey of India. This year, he presented India's annual economic survey on January 31, 2025, forecasting a GDP growth range of 6.3% to 6.8% for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on April 1.

During the Economic Survey, Nageswaran mentioned that India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3% and 6.8% in the upcoming fiscal year. However, this growth rate falls short of what is necessary for the country to achieve developed status. To boost growth, the government's pre-Budget Economic Survey suggests that deregulation and reforms in sectors such as land and labor are crucial.