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Central GST may roll out faceless tax assessment system soon

Central GST may roll out faceless tax assessment system soon

Pilot scheme may be rolled out in the next few months to cut down the interface between officials and taxpayers

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 7:36 PM IST
Central GST may roll out faceless tax assessment system soon The proposal will be limited to CGST and, therefore, will not require the approval of the GST Council.

The Centre is planning to introduce a faceless assessment system for taxpayers under the Central goods and services tax (CGST) over the next few months.

Borrowing from the faceless assessment system in the direct tax regime, a similar scheme is likely to be rolled out for CGST assessees in the next three to four months on a trial basis, sources said.

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“This will help cut down the interface between the tax department and the taxpayer and will enable ease of doing business,” sources said.

The proposal will be limited to CGST and, therefore, will not require the approval of the GST Council. However, depending on its impact, states could also choose to adopt the system by taking the proposal to the GST Council at a later date.

Read More | GST Council set to unveil next-gen reforms: 17-day refunds, simpler registrations, easier input tax credit

Under the proposed faceless assessment scheme, scrutiny assessments will be conducted online, with cases selected and assigned randomly to officers using artificial intelligence and technology. This is expected to reduce physical interaction between the tax department and the assessee.

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The proposal comes at a time when the GST administration is seeking to reduce the compliance burden on taxpayers and move towards a more technology-driven process.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that the issue of multiple audits of businesses by the states and the Centre is unlikely to be taken up at the upcoming meeting of the GST Council on October 8.

Must Read: GST Council likely to consider institutional reforms for officers’ committees. Read about the changes

“This is a separate discussion taking place at the Central level. It will be discussed in the Council at a later date,” a source said, adding that proposals to bring greater uniformity to the adjudication process will be discussed by the Council at its meeting this week.

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Under GST laws, businesses operating in multiple states have to obtain separate registrations even if they have a single Permanent Account Number (PAN). This often means that every state in which a business is registered conducts parallel audits, resulting in a significant compliance burden and concerns over differing interpretations by tax officials across states.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 6, 2026 7:36 PM IST
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