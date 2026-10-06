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Nobel Prize in Physics 2026: Francis Halzen wins for IceCube Neutrino Observatory work

Nobel Prize in Physics 2026: Francis Halzen wins for IceCube Neutrino Observatory work

Located deep beneath the Antarctic ice, IceCube uses thousands of optical sensors to detect faint flashes of light created when neutrinos interact with the ice.

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Business Today Desk
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  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 6:54 PM IST
Nobel Prize in Physics 2026: Francis Halzen wins for IceCube Neutrino Observatory workThe Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPrize in Physics to Francis Halzen. (Photo: X/Nobel Prize)

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics to Francis Halzen for his decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin.

Halzen’s work helped establish a new way of studying the universe using neutrinos, tiny, electrically neutral particles that can travel across vast distances without being significantly affected by matter or magnetic fields.

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The Nobel committee said Halzen laid the foundation for an entirely new type of astronomy. His key idea was to use the enormous volume of glacial ice beneath the South Pole to detect neutrinos. This concept eventually led to the development of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory.

READ THIS: Nobel Prize in Medicine 2026 goes to Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for optogenetics

Located deep beneath the Antarctic ice, IceCube uses thousands of optical sensors to detect faint flashes of light created when neutrinos interact with the ice. These signals allow scientists to determine the direction and energy of incoming particles.

The importance of neutrinos lies in their ability to carry information from some of the most extreme environments in the cosmos. Since they can travel through space largely unaffected by magnetic fields, they can provide clues about the sources of powerful cosmic phenomena.

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The detection of high-energy neutrinos from astrophysical sources has given researchers a new method to investigate energetic events beyond our galaxy. It complements traditional astronomy, which relies mainly on electromagnetic radiation such as visible light, radio waves and X-rays.

IceCube has consequently become a major tool for neutrino astronomy, allowing scientists to investigate where some of the universe’s most energetic particles originate and what physical processes produce them.

ALSO READ: Why Mahatma Gandhi never received the Nobel Peace Prize despite multiple nominations

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Halzen’s achievement also reflects decades of scientific development and international collaboration. Converting Antarctic ice into a giant particle detector required sophisticated sensors, advanced data analysis and large-scale research efforts.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics recognises this breakthrough in observing the universe through particles rather than light alone. The work has expanded the possibilities of modern astronomy and provided scientists with a new way to explore distant cosmic phenomena.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 6:54 PM IST
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