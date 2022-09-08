Central Vista inauguration: 10 things to know about the opening of Kartavya Path

After much planning, roadblocks and anticipation, the revamped Central Vista will be inaugurated today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3 km-long Kartavya Path, the erstwhile Rajpath at 7pm. The PM will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

The Central Vista redevelopment project, when fully complete, will include a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new Special Protection Group (SPG) building and the Kartavya Path from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

Here are a few things to know about the Kartavya Path inauguration today:

The idea behind renaming and revamping the erstwhile Rajpath to Kartavya Path was to showcase the shift from the area being the seat of power to an example of empowerment and public ownership. The BJP government aims to “remove any trace of colonial mindset”. Rajpath and the adjoining areas of the Central Vista Avenue were reeling under traffic, putting pressure on the infrastructure, the PMO said, explaining the reasons behind the redevelopment. It also said that the avenue lacked basic amenities such as public toilets, drinking water facility, street seating, parking space, and had poor signage, poor water feature maintenance and poor parking planning. The PMO also said that the aim was also to hold Republic Day parade and other national events in a less disruptive manner, and with minimal restriction on public movement. The features of the Kartavya Path will include beautified landscapes, green spaces, lawns with walkways, refurbished canals, improved signage, and vending kiosks. The redevelopment of the path will also see the addition of improved parking spaces, exhibition panels, upgraded night lighting, rainwater harvesting, water conservation, energy efficient lighting systems etc. Meanwhile, the statue of Netaji that will be unveiled at India Gate, is made of granite. The statue is 28 ft tall and is made of a monolithic granite stone weighing 65 MT. It was sculpted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The Delhi Police has announced a traffic alert for the day. There will be general traffic diversions from 6 pm to 9 pm starting at the C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing, Purana Quila Road, Shershah Road, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Shahjahan Road, Akbar Road and Ashoka Road Bus diversions will start at Moti Bagh crossing, Bhikaji Cama crossing, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, IP flyover-Vikas Marh, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road, AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been asked to provide ‘park and ride’ facilities with pick-up points at Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Also read: Delhi's historic Rajpath to be renamed as 'Kartavya Path': Report