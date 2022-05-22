Chhattisgarh CM releases Rs 1,804 cr to farmers under rural farm and cattle-based schemes

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, on Saturday, on the death anniversary of former prime minister Late Rajiv Gandhi, disbursed Rs1,804 crore to around 26.68 lakh beneficiaries in the state under schemes related to rural farm- and cattle-based economy.

Baghel, at the virtual event, said, “In the last three years, Chhattisgarh government has undertaken several fruitful steps for the welfare of farmers and deprived sections of the society. This includes Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana, Suraji Gaon Yojana, Narva-Garwa-Ghurwa-Bari programme, Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park, procurement of 65 types of minor forest produce on support price, hike in Tendupatta collection rate, and establishment of C-Mart. We are constantly expanding scope of each scheme and programme to make it more effective.”

Baghel virtually released the amount to farmers, landless agricultural labourers, livestock farmers and women Self-Help Groups associated with Gauthans a programme organised at his office in Raipur. Baghel, while extending his congratulations, said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in India, which has ensured ‘economic and social justice for all’ through Nyay Yojana.

Baghel disbursed Rs 1,720.11 crore to farmers cultivating major Kharif and horticulture crops — kodo, kutki, and ragi — under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. This is the first tranche of the current year and the total disbursement is expected to be Rs 6,900 crore throughout the year, as per the Chhattisgarh government's projections.

Baghel also released Rs 71.84 crore to around 3.55 lakh landless agricultural labourers under Rajiv Gandhi Grameen Bhumiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana. He said that this grant has been increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, according to the state government.

He also transferred Rs 13.31 crore to cow dung vendors under a scheme, Godhan Nyay Yojana, for a cattle-based economy, under which the government procures cow dung from farmers and promotes organic farming and animal husbandry. This includes Rs 11.14 crore to Gauthan committees and women SHGs and Rs 2.17 crore to the cow dung collectors.

Moreover, Rs 11.14 crore has been paid to the farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana in the last two years. Overall, CM Baghel disbursed Rs 1 lakh crore to farmers, landless labourers, forest produce collectors, and beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana.