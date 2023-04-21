China not approaching border dispute talks with India with goodwill: Biden administration

The Biden administration said that it does not believe that China is approaching the talks with India regarding the border dispute with a sense of goodwill. The Biden administration’s point person for South and Central Asia said on Thursday that the US still supports a resolution of the border dispute.

"Our position on India's border dispute with China is long-standing. We support a resolution of that border dispute through a negotiated settlement and through direct conversations between the two countries," Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu told new agency PTI in an interview.

Lu further added, “Having said that, we see little evidence that the Chinese government is seriously approaching these talks with a sense of goodwill. What we see is the opposite. We see provocations that happen on the line of actual control on a pretty regular basis.”

The official stressed on the US’ support for India as it faces challenges with its northern neighbour, as per the report. He said that the US continues to find opportunities to cooperate with India on information as well as on military equipment.

A recent report by think-tank Centre for a New American Security said that the prospect of India-China hostility has implications for US and its Indo-Pacific strategy.

The report recommended the Biden administration to help deter and respond to further Chinese aggression. It also said that the US should offer India the sophisticated military technology it requires to defend its borders and initiate co-production and co-development of military equipment.

"Assist India in strengthening its maritime and naval capacity, and conduct joint intelligence reviews with India to align assessments of Chinese plans and intentions along the LAC and enhance coordination with Indian officials on contingency planning in the event of a future India-China conflict," it said.

