CNG Prices Hiked: IGL increases CNG retail prices in Delhi-NCR from today; check new prices here

The Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked the prices for compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi-NCR with effect from Saturday, December 17. The CNG prices in Delhi have gone up from Rs 78.61 per kg to Rs 79.56 per kg. CNG will now cost Rs.82.12 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad. In Gurugram, CNG will cost Rs.87.89 per kg.

w.e.f., 6 am on 17.12.2022, the revised CNG price in Delhi is Rs.79.56 per kg. — Indraprastha Gas Ltd (@IGLSocial) December 17, 2022

A spurt in global energy prices has led to a 70 per cent jump in the price of CNG in the last one year. Earlier in October, IGL increased the price of CNG by Rs 3 per kg across Delhi-NCR.

Earlier this week, ICRA Ratings said that rising gas prices have constrained CNG penetration in commercial vehicles to 9-10 per cent in the current fiscal from peaks of 16 per cent.

The operating costs for CNG vehicles increased by about 20 per cent over the past year and are even higher vis-a-vis comparable diesel variants in certain cities like Delhi and Mumbai, by 5-20 per cent now, due to rising gas prices.

(With PTI inputs)