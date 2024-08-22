scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Economy
‘Complex, expensive’: Further tranches of sovereign gold bonds unlikely

Feedback

‘Complex, expensive’: Further tranches of sovereign gold bonds unlikely

SGBs: Sources told BT TV that further tranches of sovereign gold bonds are unlikely as it is a complex and expensive instrument.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Sovereign gold bonds: Further tranches of SGBs unlikely Sovereign gold bonds: Further tranches of SGBs unlikely

SGBs: Further tranches of sovereign gold bonds are unlikely, said sources to Business Today TV. SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold and are substitutes for physical gold. 

According to sources, “SGB is a complex and expensive instrument”. 

SGBs are issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the Indian government. 

Related Articles

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the RBI announced the final redemption price at Rs 6,938 per gram – 122 per cent higher – for SGBs that were issued on August 5, 2016. The gold bonds were issued at a price of Rs 3,119 in August 2016 by RBI. The final redemption date was August 5. 

The price of Sovereign Gold Bonds is based on the average closing price of 999 purity gold as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited for the week before the subscription period, according to RBI guidelines. Investors buy SGBs at the issue price in cash and redeem them for cash upon maturity. The central bank issues these bonds on behalf of the government. 

SGBs, issued by the government, have an 8-year tenure. The SGB August 2016 issue is reaching maturity, requiring redemption. Unlike the optional redemption by the RBI at the end of the fifth year, this bond's redemption is mandatory. 

Published on: Aug 22, 2024, 10:29 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement