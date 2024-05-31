scorecardresearch
Economy
Core sector growth accelerates to 6.2% in April led by electricity, natural gas

Coal production grew 7.5 percent, while electricity generation rose 9.4 percent. In March, coal production rose 8.7 percent and electricity generation grew 8.6 percent.

Electricity generation surged by 9.4 percent Electricity generation surged by 9.4 percent

India's eight core sectors grew by 6.2 percent in April, primarily driven by robust performances in electricity and steel, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on May 31. This marks an increase from the revised 6 percent growth recorded in the previous month.

Output increased at a higher rate for natural gas (8.6% vs 6.3% in March 2024), refinery products (3.9% vs 1.5%), steel (7.1% vs 6.4%) and electricity (9.4% vs 8.6%) while output was up at a slower rate for coal (7.5% vs 8.7%), crude oil (1.6% vs 2%) and cement (0.6% vs 10.6%).

Output continued to fall but at a slower pace for fertilizers (-0.8% vs -1.3%).

Considering the May to April period, infrastructure output grew 7.6%, slightly less than the 7.8% in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Published on: May 31, 2024, 5:28 PM IST
