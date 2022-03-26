Delhi Budget will generate employment opportunities for youth: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government's 'Rozgar Budget' will generate employment for the youth on a large scale.

He said that the budget has taken care of every section of Delhi.

"Many congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia for presenting the 'Rozgar Budget' for Delhi. This budget will create employment on a large scale for the youth. Every section of Delhi has been taken care of in this budget," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Presenting the budget for the eighth consecutive year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government will spend Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years to generate 20 lakh jobs in the city.

Sisodia on Saturday presented a Rs 75,800-crore budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2022-23. It is 9.86 per cent higher than last year.

The budget size for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 69,000 crore.

