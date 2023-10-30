Delhi excise policy case: Supreme Court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court, on Monday, denied AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The apex court said that if the trial proceeds slowly or sloppily then Sisodia will be entitled to file a bail plea again in 3 months.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti had reserved its verdict on October 17 on two separate bail applications by the AAP leader. The bench stated that one aspect regarding the transfer of Rs 338 crore is “tentatively established”, leading them to dismiss the bail application.

The Supreme Court bench said that the prosecution assured of concluding the trial within 6-8 months, and that if within three months he will be entitled to file another application if the trial proceeds slowly.

The court had earlier told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that if the alleged bribe for tweaking of the excise policy is not part of the predicate offence, then it would be difficult to prove money laundering case against Sisodia. It said that the ED cannot go on assumptions of bribe being paid, and that whatever protection is there under law needs to be granted.

The AAP leader has been in custody since February 26 and is being probed by both ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The agencies have alleged that Delhi government officials connived to grant liquor licences to trader in exchange for bribes. They said that accused officials tweaked the excuse policy to benefit certain liquor sellers.

CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26, and ED arrested Sisodia in the money laundering case stemming from the CBI FIR on March 9.

The Delhi government and Sisodia have denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in revenue share.

