'Done only to defame AAP...': Delhi CM Kejriwal blasts PM Modi over ED claim on Sisodia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre of defaming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it has provisionally attached movable and immovable assets worth Rs 52.24 crore belonging to Manish Sisodia, Amandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others in the case of Delhi liquor scam.

The total attachment in the case is now Rs 128.78 crore, the probe agency added further.

"Yesterday, the ED said that they attached properties worth Rs 52 crores from Manish Sisodia. But only flats belonging to Manish Sisodia have been confiscated. These flats were bought before 2018 when there was no excise policy...The properties have been declared in the income tax and election affidavit...All this is done only to defame AAP."

On Friday, Kejriwal, in a tweet, accused the BJP-led government of defaming AAP leader Manish Sisodia by running "fake news" of the Enforcement Directorate attaching assets worth Rs 52 crore belonging to the jailed leader in the Delhi excise policy case.

He said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has, in fact, attached properties worth Rs 80 lakh of Sisodia and his wife.

Kejriwal said in Hindi, "Prime Minister, when you did not find anything against Manish Sisodia, you started defaming him through ED. Your ED is running fake news on TV channels saying that Rs 52 crore worth assets of Manish Sisodia have been attached."

Joining the chorus, Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi said the central dispensation is spreading lies about Sisodia's assets.

"If the BJP takes a look at ED's documents, they can see that Sisodia has assets of Rs 81 lakh which include Rs 11.5 lakh in his bank account, a flat worth Rs 5 lakh that was purchased in 2005 and another flat worth Rs 65 lakh bought in 2018," she said, showing the documents of ED.

She said the Centre was going after the AAP leader out of frustration and vindictiveness.

