LG's nod to extend power subsidy in Delhi pending, 46 lakh families may get inflated bills from Monday: Atishi

Delhi residents will not get subsidised electricity bills from Friday and the inflated bills will come on Monday. The Aam Aadmi Party government has stopped the subsidisation policy because it has decided to continue the subsidy for the next year. This will impact 46 lakh families living in the national capital, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said at a press conference on Friday.

The minister noted, “From today, the subsidised electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidised bills will not be given.”

She added that the state government cannot release the subsidised bills as the file is still with the Delhi Lieutenant Governor. The Delhi minister said the file was sent to the L-G a few days back but any response is awaited.

“Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi added that the budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Delhi Assembly. The Kejriwal government has allocated a total of Rs 3,250 crore for power subsidy in Delhi Budget 2023-24.

The AAP government provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 units to 400 units of monthly consumption get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at Rs 850.

The Delhi L-G office has slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government for not conducting an audit of Rs 13,459 crore given to private discoms in the past 6 years. The L-G office also said in a statement that power subsidy for the poor reiterates the amount given to discoms be audited to ensure non-pilferage.

The L-G office also questioned the Delhi government for not invoking Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, and making it compulsory for the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) to audit discoms till now. It also said that audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) empanelled auditors cannot be considered a substitute for CAG audit.

“LG expresses surprise that the Government appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court order quashing the CAG Audit of DISCOMs has been pending for more than 07 years - asks Government to expedite the same by filing an appeal for an urgent hearing,” the statement read.

