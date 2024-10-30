Diwali 2024 bonanza: Uttarakhand govt hikes DA for employees by 3%. Details here

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday hiked the dearness allowance of government employees by 3 per cent from 50 per cent to 53 per cent per month. Regular and full-time employees of the state government and officials associated with the UGC can avail the increased DA with effect from July 1, 2024.

The arrears of dearness allowance from July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024 will be paid in cash. The allowance will be added to the regular salary from October 1, 2024, as per an official statement.

The order will not automatically extend to high court judges, the chairman and members of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, and employees in certain other categories. Separate orders will be issued for these groups, according to the statement.

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, non-gazetted employees of state-aided educational institutions, local bodies, district panchayats, and daily wage workers are eligible for an ad-hoc bonus. Per the Government of India’s order, a 30-day bonus, capped at ₹7,000, will be provided.

The bonus applies to employees who were in service as of March 31, 2024, with at least six months of continuous service. Those with six months to one year of service will receive a pro-rated bonus based on their employment duration.

The ad-hoc bonus amount will be calculated based on the average yearly earnings, with a maximum capped at ₹7,000. For example, for a 30-day period, this would amount to ₹6,908.

Casual and daily wage employees who have worked a minimum of 240 days annually over the past three years (for six-day-a-week offices) will also qualify for this bonus, amounting to ₹1,184.

Employees found guilty of departmental misconduct or involved in criminal cases will not be eligible for the bonus. However, those reinstated after suspension will qualify, as per the statement.