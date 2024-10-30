Delhi air pollution: AQI at 273 ahead of Diwali; teams deployed to enforce firecracker ban

Delhi air pollution: Delhi woke up to ‘poor’ air quality on Wednesday amid the Diwali festivities. The Delhi government has, meanwhile, deployed multiple teams to enforce the firecracker ban in the national capital.

The air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7:45 am on Wednesday was 273, which is in the ‘poor’ category. While many stations recorded AQI in the poor category – 201-300 – some recorded in the ‘very poor’ category – 301-400.

According to SAFAR-India, AQI at Anand Vihar was 351, while Ashok Vihar was 351, Bawana 319, Burari Crossing 289, Mathura Road 289, Dwarka Sector 8 268, IGI Airport 279, ITO 284, Jahangirpuri 317, Lodhi Road 214, Patparganj 277, Punjabi Bagh 276, Pusa 222, RK Puram 285, Rohini 289, Shadipur 279, Siri Fort 273, Sri Aurobindo Marg 289, Vivek Vihar 326, and Wazipur 327.

DELHI AIR QUALITY

Delhi witnessed similar air quality on Tuesday too with an AQI of 268, which is an improvement from 304 the previous day.

Moreover, the Delhi government deployed 377 teams to enforce the cracker ban in the city. Three hundred of those teams are from the police and 77 from the revenue department. Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government has seized 19,005 kg of firecrackers and registered 79 cases against violators.

The minister also highlighted the health risks posed by firecracker pollution, particularly to children and the elderly, noting that the resulting air pollution can exacerbate respiratory issues and irritate eyes.

In neighbouring areas like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, air quality was slightly better but still in the 'poor' category.