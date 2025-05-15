Donald Trump claims India offered 'zero tariff' deal on a wide range of American goods

US President Donald Trump said India has offered a trade deal that would bring "basically zero tariffs" on a wide range of American goods, according to Bloomberg. Trump made the comment in Doha on Wednesday during his West Asia tour.

"India offered US a deal, basically zero tariffs," Trump said, signaling progress in the ongoing trade discussions between Washington and New Delhi.



Trump did not provide specifics on the proposal or its scope. There was no immediate response from New Delhi regarding the alleged offer, leaving key questions unanswered on whether the move applies to all categories of American exports or selected sectors.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Speaking a day earlier in Michigan, Trump had said tariff talks with India were "going great" and hinted at a possible deal soon. His remarks came alongside a new executive order targeting the US auto industry.

The US had earlier suspended additional tariffs on Indian exports for 90 days, from April 10 to July 9, as negotiations showed signs of movement. This followed Trump’s sweeping April 2 decision to impose universal tariffs on imports from nearly 60 countries, including a 26% levy on Indian goods like shrimp and steel.

The aggressive tariff push was aimed at narrowing the US trade deficit and boosting domestic manufacturing. India’s exporters, especially in seafood and metals, have been among the hardest hit.

Advertisement

If finalized, India’s reported offer could reset the strained trade ties and ease pressure on both sides ahead of the July deadline.