Due date for filing GSTR-3B for April extended following glitch on portal

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) on late Tuesday evening notified that the due date for filing GSTR-3B for the month of April has been extended till May 24. The CBIC also informed that the deadline for payment of tax by taxpayers under QRMP (Quarterly Return Filing and Monthly Payment) scheme in another form, the GST PMT-06, has also been extended till May 27.

This comes after the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) issued an advisory on May 15 regarding incomplete GSTR-2B.

The announcement comes hours after CBIC had stated that Infosys reported a glitch in the generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B and auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. It added that as taxpayers are facing difficulties, extending the deadline is under consideration.

“A technical glitch has been reported by Infosys in generation of April 2022 GSTR-2B & auto-population of GSTR-3B on portal. Infosys has been directed by Govt for early resolution. Technical team is working to provide GSTR-2B & correct auto-populated GSTR-3B at the earliest,” stated the board on Twitter.

It further added, “Considering the difficulties faced by taxpayers in filing their GSTR-3B for the month of April 2022, a proposal to extend the due date of filing GSTR-3B for April 2022 is under active consideration. Inconvenience caused to the taxpayers is regretted.”

GSTR-3B is a self-declared summary GST return filed every month (quarterly for the QRMP scheme). Taxpayers need to report the summary figures of sales, ITC claimed, and net tax payable in GSTR-3B. A separate GSTR-3B must be filed for every GSTIN, according to tax filing software ClearTax.