EbixCash announces launch of UPI for foreign nationals visiting India

EbixCash is the first financial services company in the country to offer UPI services to international delegates attending the G-20 summit, being held in India. At the G-20 meeting, EbixCash will soon conduct a pilot launch in Bengaluru with dignitaries from the 20 most powerful countries in the world.

T C Guruprasad, Managing Director, Payment Solutions Division and EbixCash World Money, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of UPI for foreign nationals exchanging currencies across airports in India. This is in line with our commitment to embrace the vision of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote digital transactions in India.”

He added that this would enable passengers to visit their airport counters across India to convert their foreign currency into digital Indian currency, with a UPI interface to pay for goods and services across the country.

With over 80 retail branches, 250 franchisee partners and duty-free shops, 27+ bank clients, over 1,200 corporate clients, including top Fortune 500 clients, and 5-star hotels in India, EbixCash World Money, the foreign exchange division of EbixCash Limited, holds a leading position in the foreign exchange industry in India.