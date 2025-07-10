ED case against Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, others in betting app scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against 29 celebrities in connection with an alleged betting application scam. The case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Cyberabad police in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Among those named are actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Manchu Lakshmi, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagalla, and television anchor Srimukhi. The ED is examining the financial transactions and digital trail related to the individuals. Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, on March 19, the Miyapur Police in Cyberabad registered a case against 25 individuals, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Manchu Lakshmi, and Nidhi Agarwal, for allegedly promoting betting applications. The FIR accessed by India Today states that the actors and media influencers were charged under Sections 318(4) and 112, read with Section 49 of the Bharat Nyay Sanhita, Section 4 of the Telangana State Gaming Act, and Section 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

These sections address fraudulent activity, illegal promotion of gaming, and online deception. The FIR mentions that Rana Daggubati and Prakash Raj promoted Junglee Rummy, Vijay Deverakonda promoted A23, Manchu Lakshmi promoted Yolo 247, Praneetha promoted Fairplay, and Nidhi Agarwal promoted Jeet Win. The allegations state that the actors and influencers promoted these betting platforms through online pop-up advertisements, potentially encouraging illegal gambling.

Prakash Raj clarified on X that he promoted a gaming app in 2016 but withdrew in 2017 after realising it was inappropriate. He said he has not promoted any gaming applications since and would cooperate if approached by the police.

Rana Daggubati said his endorsement for a skill-based gaming platform ended in 2017 and was limited to legally permitted regions. His legal team stated that the endorsement complied with the Supreme Court’s distinction between skill-based games and gambling.