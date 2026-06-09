Finance Ministry holds fiscal line to review spending priorities in October

India’s Finance Ministry does not see a need for immediate additional borrowing despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and rising commodity prices, according to a senior government source familiar with fiscal planning.

Officials shared that when the Union Budget for 2026-27 was formulated, policymakers had already factored in significant global uncertainty and built fiscal projections accordingly. As a result, the government believes it has sufficient room to navigate current challenges without altering its borrowing programme.

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Since the onset of conflict-driven disruptions in global markets, the government has rolled out several support measures, including credit guarantee schemes, stabilisation fund mechanisms and insurance risk-pooling arrangements to cushion vulnerable sectors and maintain economic stability.

The ministry is also optimistic about non-tax revenues in the current fiscal year. Apart from disinvestment, land monetisation and asset monetisation, officials are hopeful of exceeding the Rs 80,000 crore target set under miscellaneous capital receipts, providing an additional buffer to government finances.

Officials identified three major external vulnerabilities for the economy: crude oil, gold and fertilisers. All three require significant foreign currency outflows and leave India exposed to global price fluctuations.

On gold, the government is adopting a wait-and-watch approach and is currently not considering the launch of any new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) scheme, according to the source. The ministry is closely monitoring developments in global bullion markets before taking any policy decision.

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Among the three pressure points, fertilisers have emerged as the most sensitive fiscal challenge. The Department of Fertilisers has sought a 100 per cent increase in allocation over the Rs 1.77 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget, arguing that substantially higher subsidies will be required to meet demand and absorb elevated global prices. The request has added to fiscal concerns within the ministry, given the significant subsidy burden involved.

Officials also shared that due to the increase in crude oil prices at the onset of war, the Finance Ministry had agreed to support the sector for a 78-day period, allocating approximately Rs 1.23 lakh crore to absorb part of the impact through oil marketing companies (OMCs). Beyond that period, however, the ministry determined that it did not have the fiscal capacity to continue bearing the burden, while OMCs were also unable to absorb further losses.

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As a result, part of the increase in fuel prices had to be passed on to consumers

Despite these pressures, the government does not intend to seek supplementary demands for grants during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. Officials are expected to reassess expenditure priorities in October before deciding on any further fiscal interventions.