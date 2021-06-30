Fiscal deficit at 8.2% of FY22 target in May

India's fiscal deficit at the end of May stood at 8.2 per cent of the target for fiscal year 2021-22, data released by the Controller General of Accounts showed on Wednesday.



Fiscal deficit at the end of May 2020 was at 58.6 per cent of the target for FY21.



In absolute terms, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore at the end of May 2021 against a target of Rs 15.06 lakh crore for FY22.



India's fiscal deficit stood at 9.3 per cent of GDP in FY21 as against Finance Ministry's revised estimate of 9.5 per cent of GDP. For FY22, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of 6.8 per cent of GDP.



At the end of May, the government's revenue receipts stood at Rs 3.49 lakh crore, while total receipts stood at Rs 3.54 lakh crore, 18 per cent of the Budgeted target.



Total expenditure stood at Rs 4.78 lakh crore at the end of May, which is 13.7 per cent of the target for full fiscal. Captial expenditure was at Rs 62,961 crore, 11.4 per cent of Budget target as against 13.4 per cent a year ago. The lower capital expenditure may also be because of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic during April-May, which led to localised lockdowns across the country.



Revenue deficit stood at Rs 65,023 crore, 5.7 per cent of Budget estimate, while primary deficit was at Rs 34,601 crore.

