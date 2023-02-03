FM Sitharaman says both LIC and SBI have their exposure to Adani Group 'well within permissible limits'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said both SBI and LIC have issued detailed statements with respect to their exposure to the embattled Adani Group and have said their exposure is well within permissible limits.

Sitharaman's first statement about the Adani-Hindenburg row came in an interview with a news channel as Parliament has been rocked lately with Opposition demanding discussion on LIC's investment in Adani Group firms.

"Our regulators are very stringent about governance practices and have kept our markets in prime condition. The Indian banking system is at a comfortable level," she said.

US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group last week of improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation, while also raising concerns over high debt levels.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has denied the accusations, saying the short-seller's allegation of stock manipulation has "no basis" and stems from an ignorance of Indian law.

Hindenburg's report has led to a stock rout in Adani Group's seven listed companies, which have lost more than $100 billion combined, or about half of their market value.

India remained "an absolutely well governed" country and a "very well-regulated financial market", Sitharaman told a news channel.

"One instance, however much talked about globally, I would think is not going to be indicative of how well Indian financial markets have been governed," said the finance minister.

She said the investor confidence that existed before shall continue even now.

