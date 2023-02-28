G20 meeting: Japan says it's undecided on who will attend foreign ministers’ meet in India

Japan has said that it is yet undecided on who will represent the country at the foreign ministers’ G20 meeting in India, starting on Wednesday. This comes after reports suggesting that Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi would not be able to make it to the meeting.

Japanese minister Hayashi was addressing a news conference on Tuesday, when he was asked about the reports suggesting Japan’s absence from the G20 meeting. The reports had stated that Hayashi would skip the meeting due to domestic parliamentary sessions.

The reports had suggested that it is also unclear whether Hayashi would attend the meeting of the QUAD nations consisting of the US, Australia and India. Reports suggested that a deputy minister is likely to be dispatched in his place.

It remains to be seen how Hayashi’s absence would play up with India as the two nations aim to bolster security and other ties with each other amid China’s growing assertive behaviour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had great relations with former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, visited Tokyo to attend the latter’s funeral. He also held talks with the current premier, Fumio Kishida.

G20 FOREIGN MINISTERS’ MEET

The March 1-2 meeting of G20 foreign ministers that will be attended by foreign ministers from across the world in New Delhi, will be held days after a meeting of finance chiefs of the bloc in Bengaluru.

The New Delhi meeting will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Britain's James Cleverly, while China is expected to send its foreign minister, Qin Gang. India has invited representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members. A meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad countries – the United States, India, Australia and Japan – is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines.

While India does not want Ukraine to dominate the event, it will be on top of the agenda. The PM Modi-led government would want to discuss issues like climate change and debt of developing nations.

The meeting comes after the US shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon flying over the US earlier this month, leading to tensions between two of the largest economies in the world. China says the balloon was a civilian research vessel, accidentally blown off course, and said that the US’ response was an over-reaction.

