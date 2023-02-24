Saree power at G20! Nirmala Sitharaman, Gita Gopinath meet in Bengaluru event

HIGHLIGHTS

International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the G20 ministerial meeting in Bengaluru. Gopinath took to Twitter to share photos with Sitharaman in which both were wearing sarees for the event.

“It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister @nsitharaman @nsitharamanoffc at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. Lots of good discussions,” Gopinath tweeted.

It was really nice to catch up with Finance Minister ⁦@nsitharaman⁩ ⁦@nsitharamanoffc⁩ at the G20 FMCBG meetings in Bengaluru. ⁦Lots of good discussions ⁦@g20org⁩ pic.twitter.com/jq5FhZ7L33 February 23, 2023

While Sitharaman wore a red silk saree with a black and gold border and a black blouse with gold designs for the event, Gopinath chose to wear a pink chiffon saree with embellishments and a heavy border.

Apart from Gopinath and Sitharaman, Nadia Calvino, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy in Spain, showed her Indian side by wearing a saree for the special meet. The top economist shared pictures with her as well.

"First Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy in Spain @NadiaCalvino, who always contributes immensely towards helping solve global issues, fits in perfectly at @g20org in Bengaluru," Gopinath tweeted.

First Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy in Spain @NadiaCalvino, who always contributes immensely towards helping solve global issues, fits in perfectly at @g20org in Bengaluru! pic.twitter.com/iwUrBpjCqT — Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) February 23, 2023

Meanwhile, the FM also met with Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel ahead of the G20 FMCBG conference. The Ministry of Finance's official Twitter account posted a photo of the pair.

Netizens were in awe of the pictures posted by Gopinath with FM Sitharaman and the post received huge likes and comments. “Feel good 2 Great women who is helping n shaping india n its future generations into great hights.. Thankyou n prayers for both sooper personality 🙏🙏,” a user tweeted.

“A meeting of two great women personalities of the modern era,” another user commented.

“Both generation are look confident to lead India towards growth path (sic)," another Twitter user said.