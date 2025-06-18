Govt announces FASTag-based annual highway toll pass of Rs 3,000 for private vehicles

The government has announced an annual pass for travel across Indian highways priced at Rs 3,000. Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that this FASTag-based pass will be effective from August 15.

The minister added that the pass will be valid for a year from the date of activation or for 200 trips, whichever comes earlier. Designed exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans, this pass is aimed to make highway travel hassle-free, seamless and cost-effective, he said.

“A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App as well as on the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH,” said Gadkari.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction. By reducing wait times, easing congestion, and minimizing disputes at toll plazas, the Annual Pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” he said.

Earlier this year, Gadkari said that the National Highways are national assets, and the government has put a lot of emphasis on enhancing their quality and safety. “We have taken measures to fix contractors’ responsibility to enhance the quality of construction and also to improve transparency in our system,” he said, addressing a stakeholder consultation workshop organised by the National Highways Authority of India.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Ajay Tamta said that India has made remarkable strides in developing world-class roads and highways that has significantly enhanced the country’s infrastructure. “With continuous technological advancements we are committed to align India’s road infrastructure with Vision 2047 and take our National Highway network to the world class level,” he had said.