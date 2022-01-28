Govt appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as Chief Economic Advisor 

The central government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) with immediate effect. The announcement comes ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 and the Economic Survey.

Nageswaram was a former part-time member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC). He has now assumed charge as the next CEA after KV Subramanian announced return to academia after the completion of his three-year term on December 17, 2021.

Prior to this appointment, Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021. He holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

BusinessToday.in had earlier reported that the government had shortlisted four names for CEA after KV Subramanian stepped down from the post last year.

Apart from Nageswaram, the others in the shortlisted candidates for the post were Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal, Pami Dua, Professor, Delhi School of Economics and Poonam Gupta, Director General, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). The selection committee headed by NK Singh, Chairman of 15th Finance Commission, had shortlisted the names.

The Centre had invited applications for the position of CEA in October last after the incumbent KV Subramanian announced return to academia after the completion of his three-year term on December 17, 2021.

Subramanian had taken over the charge of CEA on December 7, 2018, nearly five months after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian left the role.

Along with his earlier CEA role, Subramanian also served as Associate Professor of finance at the Indian School of Business (ISB) Hyderabad.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2022-2023 on February 1. The Economic Survey is slated to be presented on January 31.