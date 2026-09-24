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Genesys International shares rise 7% Rs 283-crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract win

Genesys International shares rise 7% Rs 283-crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract win

GENESYS288.15(2.32%)

The project will use Genesys' advanced sensor constellation to create a high-accuracy digital representation of Ahmedabad.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Genesys International shares rise 7% Rs 283-crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract winGenesys International shares rose 7.22% to hit a high of Rs 301.45 on Thursday, compared with their previous close of Rs 281.15.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd shares rose 7% on Thursday after the geospatial technology company won a ₹283 crore World Bank-funded contract to develop Ahmedabad's 3D Digital Twin and Spatial Intelligence Platform. The project is part of the Gujarat Resilient Cities Partnership programme and is aimed at creating a unified digital foundation for urban planning, infrastructure management and civic service delivery.

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The contract involves developing a comprehensive Geographic Information System (GIS) 3D digital map platform for Ahmedabad and will cover approximately 625 sq km of the city. The project will digitally map land parcels, properties, roads, water networks, sewerage systems, stormwater drainage infrastructure and other critical civic assets.

Genesys International shares rose 7.22% to hit a high of Rs 301.45 on Thursday, compared with their previous close of Rs 281.15.

As part of the initiative, around 25 lakh properties will be surveyed, geocoded and assigned unique digital identities, creating a property-level spatial database for Ahmedabad. The company said the project will further strengthen its position in digital twins, HD mapping and Physical AI.

"This project is not simply about a digital map; it is about building a high-precision digital representation of the city that brings together land, properties, roads, utilities and underground infrastructure on a common spatially intelligent platform," Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director, Genesys International, said.

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The project will use Genesys' advanced sensor constellation to create a high-accuracy digital representation of Ahmedabad. It will also include the mapping of underground civic infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and cable networks, with the information integrated into a central GIS database.

The company said the Ahmedabad project is expected to be completed over two-and-a-half years, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

The order comes as Genesys expands its city-scale geospatial and digital-twin portfolio, combining surveying, mapping, GIS, artificial intelligence and spatial data for applications including infrastructure planning, utility management, property administration, mobility, disaster preparedness and civic service delivery.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026 12:54 PM IST
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