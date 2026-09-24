Genesys International shares rise 7% Rs 283-crore Ahmedabad digital twin contract win

Genesys International shares rose 7.22% to hit a high of Rs 301.45 on Thursday, compared with their previous close of Rs 281.15.

As part of the initiative, around 25 lakh properties will be surveyed, geocoded and assigned unique digital identities, creating a property-level spatial database for Ahmedabad. The company said the project will further strengthen its position in digital twins, HD mapping and Physical AI.

"This project is not simply about a digital map; it is about building a high-precision digital representation of the city that brings together land, properties, roads, utilities and underground infrastructure on a common spatially intelligent platform," Sajid Malik, Chairman and Managing Director, Genesys International, said.

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The project will use Genesys' advanced sensor constellation to create a high-accuracy digital representation of Ahmedabad. It will also include the mapping of underground civic infrastructure, including water supply, sewerage, stormwater drainage and cable networks, with the information integrated into a central GIS database.

The company said the Ahmedabad project is expected to be completed over two-and-a-half years, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

The order comes as Genesys expands its city-scale geospatial and digital-twin portfolio, combining surveying, mapping, GIS, artificial intelligence and spatial data for applications including infrastructure planning, utility management, property administration, mobility, disaster preparedness and civic service delivery.