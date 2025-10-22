Govt tightens compliance norms for edible oil industry, plans nationwide inspections

In a move aimed at strengthening regulatory oversight and building a more transparent edible oil ecosystem, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has amended the Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (Regulation) Order, 2011. The newly notified VOPPA Order, 2025 makes it mandatory for all entities involved in the edible oil supply chain to register and regularly furnish production and stock data online.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Under the revised norms, manufacturers, processors, blenders, and re-packers of edible oils must register on the National Single Window System (NSWS) at https://www.nsws.gov.in and subsequently file their monthly production, stock and availability returns through the government portal: https://www.edibleoilindia.in.

The department said the move is critical for ensuring accurate real-time data collection, policy preparedness, and strengthened national food security and supply chain resilience.

Industry response so far has been “encouraging,” according to the ministry, with a large number of edible oil units already registering and submitting monthly returns via the designated portal — signalling strong support from stakeholders toward greater transparency.

However, the government has also issued a firm warning. Non-compliance with the amended VOPPA Order, 2025, will attract penal action under the order and the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008. Units failing to register or submit returns will be subject to enforcement measures.

Advertisement

To ensure on-ground implementation, the department plans to conduct inspection drives and field verification of non-compliant units across the country. These checks will aim to preserve the integrity of the national data ecosystem for the edible oil sector.

The ministry stressed that compliance is not merely procedural — it is essential to India’s food security and policy decision-making framework. Stakeholders have been urged to complete registration and begin monthly reporting without delay to support a robust, data-driven edible oil supply chain.

