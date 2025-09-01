GST collection for Aug rises 6.5% on-year to Rs 1.86 lakh crore

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of August was recorded at 6.5 per cent higher than the same period previous year at Rs 1.86 lakh crore. According to the government data, out of this, CGST amounted to Rs 34,076 crore, while SGS amounted to Rs 42,854 crore, and IGST amounted to Rs 97,186 crore. Cess amounted to Rs 12,199 crore in August.

The GST collection for the previous month was, however, higher than in August at Rs 1.96 lakh crore, as per the government data. The collection had reached its highest mark in April at Rs 2.37 lakh crore.