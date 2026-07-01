GST collections for June grow 13.9% to ₹1,94,812 crore

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for the month of June was up by 13.9 per cent year-on-year at ₹1,94,812 crore from ₹1,71,105 crore in June last year. This comes after Gross GST collections for May stood at ₹1.94 lakh crore, up 3.2% year-on-year.

Robust import tax collections are driving GST collections closer to the ₹2 lakh crore mark.

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For June, gross domestic revenue was up 6.5 per cent at ₹1,34,774 crore from ₹1,26,505 crore on-year. Gross import revenue surged 34. 6 per cent to ₹60,038 crore from ₹44,608 crore.

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June net GST revenue increased 11.2 per cent to ₹1,62,377 crore in June from ₹1,45,984 crore a year ago.

Total refunds were up 29.1 per cent at ₹32,436 crore in June.

When it comes to the states, Uttar Pradesh and Assam saw two of the strongest growths at 19 per cent and 17 per cent GST collections. Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra saw growths of 14 per cent, 12 per cent, and 9 per cent. Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh registered a 2 per cent, 5 per cent, and 5 per cent decline respectively.

