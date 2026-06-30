Relief for taxpayers: Govt extends last date for filing appeals before GST Appellate Tribunal

The government has extended the deadline for filing appeals before the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) to July 31, 2026, following representations from stakeholders over technical difficulties caused by a surge in filings on the GSTAT portal.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the due date for filing appeals under Section 112(1) read with Section 112(3) of the GST law has been extended by one month.

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The earlier deadline, notified on September 17, 2025, was June 30, 2026.

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According to the ministry, the extension was granted after stakeholders flagged technical issues arising from a rush of last-minute filings on the GSTAT portal.

The government noted that although the deadline had been announced well in advance, filing activity accelerated sharply in the final weeks.

"In the last 15 days alone, 30,000 appeals were filed, with daily volumes peaking at 5,500 appeals," the ministry said.

The GST Appellate Tribunal serves as the key appellate forum for disputes under the Goods and Services Tax regime.

The ministry also advised taxpayers not to wait until the last moment to submit appeals. "Taxpayers are advised to plan their appeal filings well in advance and not wait until the deadline," it said.

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The extension gives taxpayers additional time to complete pending filings while easing pressure on the GSTAT portal following a sharp increase in appeal volumes ahead of the original deadline.

