GST reforms to benefit common man, farmers, MSMEs, women, youth: PM Modi hails next-gen rates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms approved by the GST Council, describing them as “Next-Generation reforms” designed to ease the burden on households, empower farmers, and boost small businesses.

The government announced significant cuts in GST rates across a wide range of goods and services, from daily essentials and healthcare to farming equipment, education, automobiles, and appliances. FM Nirmala Sitharaman said the changes are intended to make living more affordable for citizens while strengthening India’s manufacturing and entrepreneurial ecosystem under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Taking to social media platform X, after the announcement, the Prime Minister said, “During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy.”

PM Modi added that the GST Council, comprising both the Union and State governments, had collectively agreed to the Union Government’s proposals. “These reforms will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class families, women and youth,” he said.

The reforms include rationalisation of tax slabs, reduction of rates on household and agricultural essentials, and procedural simplifications intended to cut compliance costs for traders. Special emphasis has been placed on supporting MSMEs, which form the backbone of the Indian economy, and on lowering costs in sectors such as education and healthcare.

The Prime Minister underlined that the wide-ranging reforms are aimed not just at lowering taxes but also at ensuring ease of doing business. “These changes will improve lives of our citizens and enable growth for small traders and businesses,” he said.