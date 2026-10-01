GST state-wise collection September 2026: Assam jumps 88%, UP 18%; Tamil Nadu falls 5%

Total net GST revenue, after refunds, rose 18.1% year-on-year to ₹1,76,520 crore in September. Refunds during the month stood at ₹27,001 crore, down 3% from ₹27,848 crore a year earlier.
In the September gross collection, CGST stood at ₹37,762 crore, SGST at ₹45,363 crore and IGST at ₹1,20,396 crore. Import-linked GST revenue was ₹65,525 crore, up 25.9% year-on-year, while gross domestic revenue rose 10.1% to ₹1,37,996 crore.
Assam leads growth among major states
Assam recorded the sharpest growth among the larger states, with domestic GST collections rising 88% to ₹2,415 crore in September from ₹1,287 crore a year earlier. Manipur recorded a 145% increase, although its collection base was much smaller, rising to ₹92 crore from ₹37 crore. Arunachal Pradesh posted a 46% increase to ₹136 crore.
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Among major economic states, Maharashtra continued to record the highest domestic GST collection at ₹29,986 crore, up 15% year-on-year from ₹25,973 crore. Karnataka's collection rose 16% to ₹13,884 crore, while Gujarat recorded a 17% increase to ₹12,222 crore.
Uttar Pradesh reported an 18% increase in domestic GST revenue to ₹8,882 crore from ₹7,516 crore. Telangana also recorded 18% growth, with collections rising to ₹5,327 crore. Delhi's GST revenue increased 12% to ₹6,354 crore.
State-wise GST collections in September 2026
|State/UT
|GST collection Sep 2025 (₹ crore)
|GST collection Sep 2026 (₹ crore)
|Growth
|Assam
|1,287
|2,415
|88%
|Manipur
|37
|92
|145%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|93
|136
|46%
|Maharashtra
|25,973
|29,986
|15%
|Karnataka
|12,001
|13,884
|16%
|Gujarat
|10,419
|12,222
|17%
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,516
|8,882
|18%
|Telangana
|4,512
|5,327
|18%
|Delhi
|5,691
|6,354
|12%
|West Bengal
|5,229
|5,549
|6%
|Rajasthan
|4,165
|4,151
|0%
|Tamil Nadu
|10,670
|10,188
|-5%
|Himachal Pradesh
|815
|640
|-21%
|Uttarakhand
|1,665
|1,277
|-23%
|Jammu & Kashmir
|690
|487
|-29%
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Several states report decline
The data also showed weakness in collections across several states. Jammu & Kashmir recorded a 29% decline to ₹487 crore, while Uttarakhand's collections fell 23% to ₹1,277 crore. Tamil Nadu reported a 5% decline to ₹10,188 crore. Himachal Pradesh collections fell 21% to ₹640 crore, while Puducherry recorded a 31% decline.
Rajasthan's collections were broadly unchanged at ₹4,151 crore, compared with ₹4,165 crore a year earlier. West Bengal, meanwhile, recorded a 6% increase to ₹5,549 crore.
The state-wise figures exclude GST on import of goods and therefore represent domestic GST collections. The government has also cautioned that the overall GST figures are provisional and may change upon finalisation.
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