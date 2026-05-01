 Here’s why India’s primary care push still needs more doctors, drugs, diagnostics

The government on May 1 emphasised the need to optimise human resource deployment, ensure availability of essential drugs and diagnostics, and enhance outreach in underserved areas as part of efforts to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

These priorities emerged from the 17th Common Review Mission (CRM) under the National Health Mission, which assessed health system performance across 17 States and Union Territories, the government said.

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The review highlighted “encouraging progress” in the operationalisation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, expansion of comprehensive primary healthcare services, and increased adoption of digital health solutions, the government said.

As of 2024, more than 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been operationalised across the country, according to government data.

Improvements were also noted in maternal and child health services, screening and management of non-communicable diseases, and the use of teleconsultation platforms to enhance access to care, it said.

The deliberations emphasised “continued efforts towards optimizing human resource deployment, ensuring availability of essential drugs and diagnostics, and enhancing the reach of healthcare services in remote and underserved regions,” the government said.

India’s public health system continues to face gaps in availability of doctors and specialists in rural areas, as highlighted in Rural Health Statistics published by the government.

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The findings also highlighted the need to strengthen referral systems, enhance supportive supervision, and promote community participation as key enablers for improving health outcomes, it said.

The government further stressed the importance of improving data quality and leveraging digital platforms for real-time monitoring and evidence-based decision-making.

Teleconsultation platforms such as eSanjeevani have crossed over 20 crore consultations, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Biomedical waste management was identified as “a critical area requiring focused attention to ensure safe and compliant healthcare practices,” the government said.

Aradhna Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, said efforts must now “progressively orient towards medium- and long-term health system goals” aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

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She also said digital health initiatives must ensure that “no beneficiary… is inconvenienced due to digitalization,” and stressed the need for continued training and sensitisation of frontline health workers.

States and Union Territories have been encouraged to document and scale up best practices identified during the review, the government said.

The Common Review Mission remains a key mechanism for assessment, learning and accountability in strengthening India’s public health system, the government added.