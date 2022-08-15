Independence Day 2022: PM Modi shares 5 mantras to follow in the coming years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared five mantras every Indian must follow in the years to come to transform India into a developed nation. PM Modi spoke of the ‘panchpran’ that the country needs to focus on.

The panchpran includes moving ahead with bigger resolutions and to resolve to become a developed India, erase servitude, be proud of our legacy, strength and unity, and duties of the citizens, including of the chief ministers and prime minister.

PM Modi said that India saw many ups and downs in the past 75 years but even then emerged as a winner. He said that despite all the challenges it faced, India forged a way ahead, and moved in all spheres. India’s economic, social, and political development has been its ultimate test.

During the Independence Day speech, PM Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years.”

"India is the mother of democracy that can cause trouble for even the biggest of sultanates," added PM Modi.

"When we attained freedom there were many skeptics who doubted our development trajectory. But, they did not know there is something different about the people of this land. They did not know that this soil is special,” he said.

The August 15 ceremony is particularly significant this year as it marks the 75th anniversary of the country's independence, with the government launching a host of exercises to add to the verve around the celebrations.

Also read: Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'We've to focus on Panchpran in coming years', says PM Modi