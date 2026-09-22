India among strongest growth outlooks as global economy stabilises, WEF chief economists say

India among economies with stronger growth prospects

The report said growth prospects have strengthened across most regions, but remain uneven. India, South-East Asia, Central Asia and the US received the strongest assessments from the economists surveyed.

India also stands out on the outlook for household incomes. More than 60% of respondents expect real incomes to increase in India over the coming period. This contrasts with the broader global picture, where most economists expect real incomes to either stagnate or decline across regions.

The relatively positive income outlook comes even as economists expect cost-of-living pressures to persist globally, particularly for essential goods and services.

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Business environment ranking

India was also assessed as an important destination for multinational companies, although its position in the report’s business-environment assessment has changed.

The US was ranked as the most favourable business environment for multinational companies, followed by South-East Asia and Europe. India was placed fourth, while China remained fifth.

The report said the global business environment will continue to be shaped by changing trade and investment patterns, as economies adjust to increasing geoeconomic fragmentation.

Indicator India / Global finding Growth outlook India is among the economies receiving the strongest growth assessments, alongside South-East Asia, Central Asia and the US. Real incomes More than 60% of surveyed chief economists expect real incomes to increase in India. Business environment India ranks 4th among the most favourable business environments for multinational companies. 1st place United States 2nd place South-East Asia 3rd place Europe 5th place China Global economic outlook 56% of economists expect the global outlook to remain stable or improve over the next year. Geopolitical uncertainty 97% identify geopolitical conflicts as a likely source of uncertainty. Fiscal support 69% said fiscal support was the biggest source of global resilience since 2020; only 28% expect it to play the same role ahead. AI adoption 97% expect AI adoption to increase globally over the next 12 months.

Source: World Economic Forum, Chief Economists’ Outlook, September 2026.

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Geopolitical risks remain high

Despite the improved global outlook, uncertainty remains elevated. Nearly all surveyed economists, or 97%, identified geopolitical conflicts as a likely source of uncertainty over the next year. Another 58% expect asset-price corrections.

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Fiscal policy could also become a constraint. While 69% of economists said fiscal support had been the most significant source of resilience for the global economy since 2020, only 28% expect it to play the same role over the next 12 months.

Economists instead expect future resilience to depend increasingly on flexible supply chains, technological innovation and adaptation in energy markets.

AI offers opportunity, but uncertainty remains

Artificial intelligence is another major factor shaping the outlook. About 97% of economists expect AI adoption to increase over the next year, while 69% anticipate meaningful productivity gains.

However, the rapid expansion of data centres could create new pressures. Around 79% expect significant community pushback against data-centre expansion, while 78% anticipate higher electricity prices and 58% expect water prices to rise.

The report therefore presents a mixed global picture: improving growth expectations, with India among the economies receiving the strongest assessments, but continued pressure from geopolitics, fiscal constraints, technology investment and household costs.

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