Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Is macOS 27 update taking up space on your Mac? Check for these hidden AI files

Is macOS 27 update taking up space on your Mac? Check for these hidden AI files

A storage spike after the latest macOS update may not be caused by your apps or files, with Apple Intelligence models quietly using additional space on your Mac.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 3:50 PM IST
Is macOS 27 update taking up space on your Mac? Check for these hidden AI filesmacOS 27 may use extra Mac storage for Apple Intelligence models running on-device.(Representative image)

If you have recently updated your Mac to macOS 27 and noticed your available storage drop, Apple Intelligence could be one reason. Some Mac users on Reddit and Hacker News have reported finding several gigabytes of AI-related files on their devices, with some claiming the files take up around 10GB or more. That could make a noticeable difference on a Mac with 256GB of storage. 

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 20 Pro display to get major upgrades: Apple may add bigger screens, quad-curved design and more

Apple Intelligence does not work entirely through the cloud. Some features rely on AI models stored directly on the Mac, which means they need space on your SSD. If you don't regularly use Apple’s AI features, those files could unexpectedly take up storage.

Why Apple Intelligence is using your storage

Apple uses on-device AI for some Apple Intelligence features, partly because processing tasks directly on compatible devices can offer privacy benefits. The latest Apple Intelligence setup includes AFM 3 Core, a 3-billion-parameter on-device model, as well as the more powerful multimodal AFM 3 Core Advanced. Some tasks that require more processing can use Apple’s Private Cloud Compute instead. 

Advertisement

Must Read: iPhone 18 Pro users have a new problem: Face ID fails, phones reboot unexpectedly

The problem is that macOS manages these AI resources as system assets, so they may not appear as a separate Apple Intelligence category. Instead, you could simply see System Data taking up more space. 

To check your storage, go to the Apple menu > System Settings > General > Storage, and let macOS calculate the breakdown.

You can turn off Apple Intelligence

If you don't use Apple Intelligence, Tom’s Guide suggests turning it off in System Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > Apple Intelligence > Off. You can also disable Siri AI from the same menu. However, turning it off does not mean the downloaded models will disappear immediately. 

Advertisement

The report also warns against manually deleting AI files from macOS system folders. Such files are system-managed, and removing them could cause problems or lead macOS to download them again. If storage is still missing, Time Machine local snapshots are another thing to check through Disk Utility.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more