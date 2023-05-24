India-Australia friendship in T20 mode, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Sydney on May 24 to partake in bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese. Following the meeting, PM Modi stated that the two country's friendship was firmly in “T-20 mode”.

The PM wrote on Twitter: “Today’s talks with PM @AlboMP were comprehensive and wide-ranging. This is our sixth meeting in the last one year, indicative of the warmth in the India-Australia friendship. In cricketing terminology- we are firmly in T-20 mode!”

Anthony Albanese echoed the sentiment as well, believing the Indian-Australian community to be of utmost importance in the two countries’ growing friendship.

“Our two countries already have such a strong friendship, and our Indian-Australian community has contributed so much,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

“And today, together with Prime Minister @narendramodi, we’re making the ties between India and Australia even stronger,” he added.

Modi then stated that the two countries were committed to taking their partnership to new heights. Considering the strategic partnership, the two ministers discussed sectors such as mining, renewable energy, critical minerals, trade, commercial linkages etc.

“India and Australia are committed to take the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to even newer heights. In today’s talk, the focus was on sectors such as mining, critical minerals, renewable energy, trade, commercial linkages and more,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

In addition to discussing global issues like India’s G-20 Presidency, the two men also discussed and signed a migration and mobility agreement to help the people of India.

“The migration and mobility agreement signed today will help our people. We also had the opportunity to discuss global issues including India’s work in the G-20 Presidency.,” he added.

PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Sydney earlier today at a community centre. The Australian PM introduced Modi to the crowd, referring to him as “The Boss”.

The two parties also discussed the anti-India and anti-Hindu issues in the country, which Albanese said would be dealt with. Albanese stated that Australia is a "multicultural country" that respects "people's faith" and reassured that strict action would be taken against perpetrators.