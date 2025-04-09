India clears Rs 63,000-crore deal to purchase 26 Rafale jets from France: Sources

India has confirmed a significant government-to-government agreement with France to purchase 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft, a deal valued at over Rs 63,000 crore. The Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the deal, which is anticipated to be formalised shortly.

Defence sources told India Today TV on Wednesday that this procurement includes 22 single-seater and four twin-seater variants, complete with fleet maintenance, logistical support, and personnel training packages, as well as indigenous manufacturing components under offset obligations.

The Rafale Marine jets are intended for deployment on India's indigenous aircraft carriers and will significantly enhance the Navy's air power at sea. The Rafale Marine, a carrier-based version of the combat-proven Rafale fighter, is known for its advanced avionics, weapon systems, and operational versatility.

Deliveries of the Rafale Marine fighter jets are projected to commence in around four years, with the Navy expected to receive the first batch by late 2029, and the full fleet likely to be inducted by 2031. Sources said these aircraft will replace the ageing MiG-29K fleet, operating from India's aircraft carriers, INS Vikramaditya and the indigenous INS Vikrant.

This strategic acquisition is being processed through the inter-governmental route, ensuring expedited delivery timelines and assured maintenance support from the French manufacturer Dassault Aviation. The Rafale M is engineered for carrier-based missions, featuring reinforced landing gear, arrestor hooks, and a strengthened airframe to execute Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) operations—a technique used to launch and recover aircraft on naval carriers. As the Indian Navy continues to modernise, this acquisition aligns with its long-term strategic goals.

In addition to the Rafale-M deal, India is set to bolster its underwater combat capabilities by constructing three additional Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75. These submarines will be built in partnership with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited and France's Naval Group. Meanwhile, other key naval procurement projects are progressing as expected, highlighting India's focus on strengthening its maritime defence capabilities.