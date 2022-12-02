‘India doesn’t need to be told what to do on democracy’: UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj

Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said that India does not need to be told what to do when it comes to democracy. India assumed the Presidency of the 15-nation UN Security Council for the month of December. Kamboj, who is India’s first woman Permanent Representative to the UN will assume the presidency.

Kamboj was responding to a question on democracy and the freedom of press in the country. “To that I would like to say that, we don't need to be told what to do on democracy,” she said. She was talking to reporters on India’s first day of presidency in the UN headquarters on the monthly programme of work.

Ruchira Kamboj said that India is perhaps the most ancient civilisation in the world, with the roots of its democracy going back to 2,500 years. “We were always a democracy. Coming down to very recent times, we have all the pillars of democracy that are intact - legislature, executive, judiciary and the fourth estate, the press. And a very vibrant social media. So the country is the world's largest democracy,” she said.

A productive Day 1 of the #UNSC Presidency! My engagements included:



☀️ Permanent Representatives’ breakfast meeting

🔨 Adoption of the Council's Programme of Work

🗣 Media Briefing on 🇮🇳's month-long Presidency

📢 Briefing the wider UN membership#IndiaInUNSC pic.twitter.com/Sw13vfwAT6 December 2, 2022

"Every five years we conduct the world's largest democratic exercise. Everyone is free to say as they wish and please and that is how our country functions. It's rapidly reforming, transforming and changing. And the trajectory has been very impressive. And I don't have to say this, you don't have to listen to me. Others are saying this," Kamboj said.

As the head of the UN Security, India will host signature events on countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism. The Presidency will also end India’s two-year tenure as the elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Also read: G20 India: India to assume G20 presidency from today; 100 monuments to be illuminated

Also read: India’s G20 agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive, says PM Modi