India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs log $1.28 bn outflow in March quarter

India-focused offshore funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a net outflow of $1.28 billion in the three months ended March 2022, making it the 16th consecutive quarter of withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report released on Monday.

This was way higher than the net outflow of $435 million registered during the December 2021 quarter.

Escalation in geopolitical tensions due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, hikes in interest rates by the US Fed along with its hawkish guidance, volatile crude prices, and surging inflation globally, among other causes, prompted investors to turn risk-averse during the quarter under review, the report noted.



