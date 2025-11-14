India in talks for free trade agreements with US, EU, New Zealand, and others: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shared key updates on India’s international trade negotiations on Friday, highlighting ongoing discussions for FTAs with countries such as the US, the European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru, and Chile. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2025, Goyal stated, "We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile, and Peru, and many more countries are eager to begin talks with us."

India has already signed FTAs with several nations, including the UAE, Australia, and the four-nation European bloc, EFTA. The Minister emphasized that these agreements are part of India's broader objective to reduce trade barriers globally and promote the seamless movement of goods, services, and capital.

In addition to the trade updates, Goyal mentioned the government's plans to collaborate with state governments to build world-class infrastructure. He expressed the India Trade Promotion Organisation’s (ITPO) readiness to partner with the state government in developing the Andhra Mandapam convention centre, drawing inspiration from the successful Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Further, Goyal outlined steps taken by the government to promote ease of doing business in India, revealing that the Centre has removed 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 outdated laws.

(With PTI inputs)