Stocks in news: YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Tata Power, Vedanta and more

The benchmark indices rallied on Thursday, snapping three sessions of losing streak on value buying and Federal Reserve's 25 bps rate cut. Sensex jumped 427 pts to 84,818, while the broader Nifty closed 140 points higher at 25,898. Investor wealth rose by Rs 3.66 lakh crore to Rs 466.63 lakh crore on BSE against Rs 463 lakh crore on Wednesday.

Here's a look at stocks in news today.

YES Bank

The bank's Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has decided not to extend the tenure of Rajan Pental, Global Head of Retail Banking, according to reports. Pental joined the bank in 2015 and became Executive Director in 2023. His term in YES Bank ends in February 2026.

Tata Power

The Tata Group firm said it has received a has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission Limited, a project special purpose vehicle (SPV).

NBCC (India)

The company has won project management consultancy work orders worth Rs 289.39 crore. This includes a Rsa 255.50-crore contract from NALCO for planning, designing and executing civil, electrical, water supply, horticulture and other construction and repair works, along with dismantling and development activities across NALCO offices and townships.

Cyient

The company announced the acquisition of Abu Dhabi and Gulf Computer Est (ADGCE) to expand its operations Middle East . The move strengthens Cyient’s capabilities in energy, utilities, transportation and connectivity, adding digital transformation, IoT-led solutions and data-driven asset management expertise.

Tata Steel

The company management said engineering work has begun for Phase 1 of the Neelachal Ispat (NINL) expansion, which is expected to see the largest capex under its India capacity addition plan. The company added that its 50.01% stake purchase in Thriveni Pellets was done at near book value. The NINL expansion is expected to take 3–4 years after board approval.

Rama Steel

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RSTL) said its board has approved the joint acquisition of Automech Group Holding Limited, a UAE-based engineering and industrial services conglomerate, for AED 296 million (nearly Rs 728 crore).

Firstsource Solutions

The ITES/ BPO firm said it has completed the acquisition of Pastdue Credit Solutions Limited (PDC), a UK-based debt collections agency, through its wholly owned subsidiary Firstsource Solutions UK Ltd (FSL UK).

GAIL

The energy major said it has received a GST demand order of Rs 143.08 crore from the office of the additional commissioner, CGST, Delhi South Commissionerate.

Vedanta

The mining conglomerate has been declared as the successful bidder for the Genjana nickel, chromium and PGE block under Critical Mineral Auctions Tranche III.

Piramal Pharma

The company said US FDA has issued a Form-483, with four observations. The observations are related to enhancement in procedures and will be classified as a VAI (voluntary action indicated). The company said it was preparing a detailed response to the observations, which will be submitted to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines.

Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy on Thursday said Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has reduced the penalty from Rs 21.92 crore to Nil. Earlier, the Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, Pune-III Commissionerate had imposed service tax under the Design Service on certain transactions carried out during the period 2007-2011 and levied penalty of Rs 21,92 crore.

Welspun Corp

The company has incorporated new DIFC-based wholly owned subsidiary 'Welspun Global Hholdings ltd' to oversee global investments.

SBI

State Bank of India will subscribe to One crore equity shares of Indian Digital Payment Intelligence Corporation (IDPIC) as the initial promoter of the Company at Face Value of Rs. 10 per share for acquiring 50%

stake in the company.