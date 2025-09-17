Trump names India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Burma among 23 major drug-producing, transit nations

US President Donald Trump has officially named India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Burma among 23 countries identified as major drug transit or major illicit drug-producing nations. In a 'Presidential Determination' submitted to Congress, Trump emphasised that the manufacture and trafficking of illicit drugs and precursor chemicals from these countries threaten the safety of the United States and its citizens, particularly as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids drive a severe health crisis.

The formal list, delivered to Congress this week, includes Afghanistan, the Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela. The White House noted that these countries have been designated as responsible for sourcing and transporting illicit drugs into the US.

According to the US State Department, "The combination of geographic, commercial, and economic factors that allow drugs or precursor chemicals to be transited or produced, even if a government has engaged in robust and diligent narcotics control and law enforcement measures."

This clarification was issued to underscore that a nation's inclusion does not necessarily reflect its government’s anti-narcotics efforts or its cooperation with the United States.

Among the 23 countries listed, Trump singled out Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, and Venezuela for having failed demonstrably in the previous year to adhere to their international counternarcotics obligations and to take relevant measures to combat the threat. He specifically criticised the ongoing drug production and trafficking from Afghanistan despite public bans.

Trump stated: "Revenue from this drug trade funds transnational criminal groups and supports international terrorists. Some members of the Taliban continue to profit from this trade, and I am once again designating Afghanistan as having failed demonstrably to uphold its drug control obligations given the serious threats to United States interests and international security." This designation reflects ongoing concerns about the impact of Afghanistan’s drug trade on global security.

China was identified as the "world's largest source" of precursor chemicals fuelling illicit fentanyl production. Trump highlighted China's role in the worldwide proliferation of synthetic narcotics, including nitazenes and methamphetamine, and called for increased action from Chinese authorities to disrupt chemical flows and prosecute offenders.

The US government has declared the trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly synthetic drugs into the US as a national emergency, particularly as these substances remain the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44. Officials maintain that the scale of drug production and transit in these listed countries demands continued vigilance and enhanced international cooperation.

The White House, through the release of the Major's List to Congress, reaffirmed its commitment to international accountability in combating the global drug crisis. The administration called upon all listed nations to intensify their counternarcotics efforts and address illicit drug flows impacting the United States.