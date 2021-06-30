India reports current account surplus of 0.9% in FY21

India reported a current account surplus of 0.9 per cent of GDP in the financial year 2020-21 as against a deficit of 0.9 per cent in 2019-20, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Wednesday.



For January-March quarter, the country reported a current account deficit of $8.1 billion, or 1 per cent of GDP, as against a current account surplus of $0.6 billion, or 0.1 per cent of GDP, in the corresponding quarter of FY20. In October-December FY21, India had reported a current account deficit of $2.2 billion, or 0.3 per cent of GDP.



Current account deficit is the gap between the country's overall foreign receipts and payments, and is an important factor representing a nation's external sector's strength.



The current account surplus in FY21 was on account of a sharp contraction in trade deficit to $102.2 billion from $157.5 billion in 2019-20, RBI said.



"Net invisible receipts were lower in 2020-21 due to increase in net outgo of overseas investment income payments and lower net private transfer receipts, even though net services receipts were higher than a year ago," the central bank said.



Net FDI (foreign direct investment) inflows stood at $44 billion in 2020-21 as against $43 billion in 2019-20. Net foreign portfolio investments (FPI) also increased by $36.1 billion in FY21 as compared to $1.4 billion a year ago.



External commercial borrowings to India recorded inflow of $0.2 billion as compared with $21.7 billion in 2019-20, while there was an accretion of $87.3 billion to foreign exchange reserves on balance of payment basis.



The current account deficit in March quarter was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit and lower net invisible receipts than in the corresponding period of the previous year, RBI said.



Net services receipts increased on the back of a rise in net earnings from computer, transport and business services on a year-on-year basis. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $20.9 billion, up by 1.7 per cent from their level a year ago.

"Net outgo from the primary income account, primarily reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased to $8.7 billion from $4.8 billion a year ago," RBI said.



The net FDI came at USD 2.7 billion during the March quarter as against USD 12 billion in the year-ago period.



Net FPI increased by $7.3 billion, mainly on account of net purchases in the equity market, as against a decline of $13.7 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.



Net external commercial borrowings to India was lower at $6.1 billion in the March quarter as compared to $9.4 billion a year ago, the RBI said. There was an accretion of $3.4 billion to the foreign exchange reserves as compared with an accretion of $18.8 billion in March quarter.

(With PTI inputs)

