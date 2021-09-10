India’s factory output grows 11.5% in July

India’s factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), rose 11.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis for July, which is lower than the previous month.

For July 2021, the quick estimates of IIP, with base 2011-12 stands at 131.4, a statement by the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry said.

The IIP for the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors for July stood at 104.6, 130.9 and 184.7, respectively.

As per the ministry data, the manufacturing sector's output surged 10.5 per cent, while mining output rose 19.5 per cent in July 2021. Power generation also saw an 11.1 per cent jump.

As per the use-based classification, the indices stood at 128.5 for primary goods, 91.8 for capital goods, 143.1 for intermediate goods and 143.5 for infrastructure/ construction goods for July 2021.

Further, the indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stand at 119.5 and 146.6, respectively,

for the said month.

In percentage terms, primary goods output grew 12.4 per cent, while capital goods production saw 29.5 per cent growth. Intermediate goods and infrastructure/construction goods saw a 14.1 per cent and 11.6 per cent rise in production, respectively. Consumer durables saw 20.2 per cent growth in July, while consumer non-durables production declined 1.8 per cent.

During the same period last year, IIP shrunk 10.5 per cent. During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, it saw a growth of 34.1 per cent, compared to the contraction of 29.3 per cent during Q1 FY21.

The ministry said along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for July 2021, the indices for June 2021 have undergone the first revision and those for April 2021 have undergone the final revision in light of the updated data received from the source agencies.

