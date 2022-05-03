India’s oil imports from Russia a small fraction compared to rest of the world: MEA

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said that India’s oil imports from Russia are much lesser than what the rest of the world imports from Russia. He was addressing a press briefing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s meeting.

“The quantum of oil imports by India from Russia is a small fraction of what the rest of the world imports from Russia. Ultimately we look at this from the perspective of energy security which not just India but other countries are also pursuing,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



He also talked at length about India’s position vis-à-vis the Ukraine crisis. He said, “We have consistently right from the onset of the conflict talked about an immediate and early cessation of hostilities and the resolution path which goes through diplomacy and dialogue. I think these have been the central pillars in terms of our position which we have explained many times.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Secretary also mentioned that Germany has made an advance commitment to provide 10 billion euros of new and additional development assistance in India until 2030 under the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership signed between the two countries on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra noted, “I think this declaration of intent, imparts long term strategic perspective to our entire development cooperation agenda and as part of which Germany has agreed to make an advance commitment of 10 billion euros of new and additional developmental assistance until 2030. ”

He added that the agreement signed between India and Germany on collaboration on green hydrogen and renewable. Kwatra added that as part of this partnership, a task force will establish a green hydrogen hub in India with German support.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Denmark today to meet leaders from Nordic countries. On Wednesday, he will make a stopover in Paris and meet the re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

(With agency inputs)