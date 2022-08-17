Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble; ED names her as accused in Rs 215 crore extortion case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to file a chargesheet against actress Jacqueline Fernandez today in connection with an extortion case. The directorate has named the actress as an accused in the Rs 215 crore extortion case. ED sources have said that Jacqueline Fernandez was a beneficiary of the extortion money. It has said that the actress was aware that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a criminal and an extortionist.

The actress was gifted items worth Rs 10 crore by the conman. ED has attached assets of the actor worth more than Rs 7 crore.

Jacqueline was also questioned multiple times by the ED in connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The actor told the ED, in her statement recorded in August and October last year, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets from Chandrashekhar.

She told the agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car that she had similarly received. The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez since February till he was arrested on August 7 last year by the Delhi Police. He was later arrested by the ED too.

The conman is being investigated by several central agencies including CBI, ED, and Income Tax. He has been accused of extorting Rs 215 crore from the wife of a Delhi businessman through fake calls. He pretended to be an officer from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Law Ministry and the Home Ministry and claimed he could secure bail for the businessman.

He is also involved in a 5-year old cheating case involving politician TTV Dhinakaran.

