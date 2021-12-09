ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez for the second day in money laundering case 

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been cross-examined for the second consecutive day in connection with a money laundry case. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) questioned Fernandez for over seven hours on Wednesday in a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.



According to India Today, another person, known to Jacqueline Fernandez, is also being questioned by ED officials. The officials may confront Fernandez and the person known to her face to face today if needed.



Recently, ED questioned a few close associates of Jacqueline Fernandez who have provided vital details about Chandrasekhar.



On Sunday, Jacqueline was detained briefly by the immigration authorities at the Mumbai International Airport from leaving the country based on a look-out-circular issued against her.

Sri Lanka born actor has been questioned at least thrice by the ED in this case.



Sukesh had reportedly sent a gift worth over Rs 10 crore to Jacqueline Fernandez while he was in jail. He also booked a chartered flight for Jacqueline from Mumbai to Chennai when he was out on bail and they stayed together at a hotel.



The ED also suspects that a huge amount of money that Sukesh extorted from a businessman’s wife was diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez.



Sukesh Chandrasekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife while lodged in Tihar Jail. The conman made spoof calls to the victim pretending to be a high-ranking government official and extorted crores of rupees in one year, promising that he would help in the legal cases against her husband.